Jerome Ford, Jedrick Wills questionable for Week 8

Browns running back Jerome Ford was reportedly expected to miss a game or two after suffering an ankle injury in last week’s win over the Colts.

But now Ford might be able to play against Seattle in Week 8.

Ford is one of four Browns questionable for Sunday’s game.

“He practiced,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday, via 92.3 The Fan. “He was limited, so we’ll see.”

Ford has served as Cleveland’s starting running back since Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury. He’s rushed for 344 yards with two touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 104 yards with two TDs in six games.

Cleveland left tackle Jedrick Wills (foot, ankle), receiver Marquise Goodwin (back), and linebacker Sione Takitaki (hamstring) are also questionable for the game.

As Stefanski previously announced, quarterback Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) is out. P.J. Walker will start for Cleveland.