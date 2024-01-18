Jerry Glanville named defensive coordinator at Northwestern Oklahoma State

Former Falcons and Oilers head coach Jerry Glanville is still coaching at the age of 82.

Division II Northwestern Oklahoma State has announced that Glanville is its new defensive coordinator. Head coach Ronnie Jones said Glanville’s experience will be valuable to his players.

“When I accepted this job at Northwestern, I promised to do everything in my power to bring back the winning tradition of the Ranger Football program,” Jones said. “Bringing coach Jerry Glanville is a major step in that direction. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our program. He is considered one of the greatest defensive coaches to ever coach the game and I can’t wait to watch him turn our defense into a dominating unit.”

Glanville’s blitz-heavy defense was known for giving opposing offenses fits. Bill Walsh once said Glanville was the defensive coordinator he had the hardest time preparing for. In a coaching career spanning more than half a century, Glanville has been a defensive coordinator at Western Kentucky, the Falcons, the Oilers, the University of Hawaii, the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers. The Oilers promoted him to head coach after his stint as defensive coordinator, and the Falcons hired him as head coach after he was fired by the Oilers.

Known for his colorful personality, Glanville would leave tickets at will call with instructions that they be given to Elvis Presley, should he show up to get them. Perhaps Northwestern Oklahoma State will have an Elvis signing this year.