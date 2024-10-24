Jerry Jeudy admits frustration: Football is an emotional sport

Amari Cooper’s departure for Buffalo has left Jerry Jeudy as the Browns’ top wideout. The Browns, though, didn’t use Jeudy like that Sunday.

Jeudy did not get his first official target until 9:25 remained in the fourth quarter.

After a third-down pass from Dorian Thompson-Robinson sailed over this head in the third quarter, Jeudy flung his helmet into the bench after reaching the sideline.

“Yeah, it is frustrating, but football is an emotional sport,” Jeudy said Thursday, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Things like that happen sometimes. You just got to make sure you know how to control it.”

Jeudy finished the loss to the Bengals with one catch on five targets for 18 yards.

For the season, he ranks second in targets (42) behind Cooper, third in catches (21) behind Cooper and Elijah Moore and leads the team with 266 receiving yards.

He regrets his show of emotion on Sunday.

“Yeah, I want to have that back. That’s showing that emotion,” Jeudy said. “I don’t want to leave that emotion as well. Sometimes y’all see that and say, ‘Oh, he’s selfish,’ but that’s just somebody who’s passionate about the game, who works too hard throughout the week and year round to come out there on Sunday and perform to their best ability. So, it’d be tough when you’re not capable of doing that due to certain circumstance, but you got to be better on that. By showing y’all I’m frustrated, I got to be better at that.”

The Browns traded for Jeudy in March and signed him to a three-year, $58 million extension.

With Jameis Winston at quarterback and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey as play-caller this week, Jeudy could see more targets and get more catches than he has so far this season.