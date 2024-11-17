Jerry Jeudy catches 89-yard touchdown, Browns trail Saints, 7-6

Jerry Jeudy had not found the end zone since Week 1, but he got back to the paint in a big way on Sunday.

Jameis Winston hit Jeudy over the middle for an intermediate pass and the receiver did the rest for an 89-yard touchdown.

But after a penalty put the Browns on the 1-yard line for an attempted two-point conversion, Winston had to throw the ball away and that kept the score at 7-6, New Orleans.

It was the longest completion of Winston’s career and the second-longest catch for Jeudy.

On the other side, tight end Foster Moreau went down after a fourth-down play that technically did not count because New Orleans was flagged for holding. The Saints announced Moreau has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.