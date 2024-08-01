 Skip navigation
Jerry Jeudy practices for first time at training camp

  
Published August 1, 2024 02:24 PM

Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy moved from observer to participant at training camp on Thursday.

Jeudy took part in individual drills with the team for the first time this summer. Jeudy has been dealing with a leg issue, but was not on any injury list so he did not need to be formally activated in order to get on the field.

“He’s done a great job in walkthroughs and meetings,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said, via the team’s website. “Very, very in-tune, very intelligent football player. So, of course you want your players out there ASAP and throw everybody out there, but the reality is you have to trust in the medical staff here.”

Edge rusher Za’Darius Smith also returned to practice after missing a couple of days while defensive lineman Shelby Harris remained on the sideline.