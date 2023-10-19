Jerry Jeudy: Trade me or don’t trade me; I’m still going to be me

The Broncos have traded Randy Gregory and cut Frank Clark. With a 1-5 record, they reportedly are in “sale” mode, and receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton’s names have been at the top of the candidates who potentially will find a new home.

The receivers have heard all this before.

“For about two years,” Jeudy said Thursday.

He has become good at blocking out the outside noise.

“I block all that out, man,” Jeudy said, via video from DNVR Broncos. “I know how my coaches feel about me. I know how my teammates feel about me. All these people that got their opinions are outsiders that have never been in the locker room, never seen me practice, never seen how this shit really operates, so everybody that’s outside, I just ignore them, because they don’t know what really be going on for real.”

Jeudy, a first-round pick in 2020, has no 1,000-yard seasons. He has no Pro Bowls. He averages 54.7 yards per game in 46 career games.

He understands the expectations that come with being a high pick.

“When you’re not playing to that standard, people are going to talk bad about you,” Jeudy said.

He has 20 catches for 222 yards this season.

With the trade deadline in 12 days, Jeudy might be in his final couple of weeks in Denver.

“It don’t affect me at all, because at the end of the day, I’m still going to be the player that I am,” Jeudy said. “I know what I can do, and I know what I’m capable of. Trade me or don’t trade me. It don’t matter, because at the end of the day, I’m still going to be me.”