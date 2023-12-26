Jerry Jones: Anything that limits Micah Parsons should be a hold

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was not happy with the officiating in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins.

Parsons was flagged for roughing Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the game and said it is “just hard to play defense” if officials will throw a flag when “it’s not like it’s a late hit, I didn’t leave my feet. I didn’t lead with my head” on the play. The flag on Parsons isn’t the only thing that he and and Cowboys are taking issue with on the officiating front, however.

There has not been a holding penalty called on a player trying to block Parsons in 38 quarters and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday that there is “no question” that Parsons is missing out on sacks because of restrictions that should be penalized. Jones said that it is not the first time that he has seen a skilled player fail to get calls because of how talented they are.

“They won’t call a holding penalty in a certain range of holding, usually, if they don’t think the player would’ve gotten to the quarterback to begin with,” Jones said, via WFAA. “That doesn’t work for Parsons because he’s about to get there almost all the time. Anything that just limits him should be a hold.”

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid have been fined this season for criticizing officials. Parsons may be in for the same, but he and the Cowboys will likely believe it is worth it if he also draws a flag or two before the Cowboys are done playing this season.