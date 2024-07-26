 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones bristled a bit on Thursday about the CeeDee Lamb holdout

  
Published July 26, 2024 09:10 AM

After Thursday’s rollicking training-camp press conference, Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones kept talking. And talking.

He was asked (again) about receiver CeeDee Lamb’s holdout.

“I’m just gonna say this to y’all, give me some credit, OK?” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “You don’t think I’m good with numbers? You think I know how to add and subtract? Do I know how to talk? And sell? I realize all the criticism and I understand it. As a matter of fact, I try to stir it up. And I have since I got here. That’s good. Be relevant. It works.”

That’s how it goes in Dallas. Any publicity is good publicity. Including bad publicity.

And the publicity this year hasn’t been great. From the moment Jones first used the phrase “all-in” (in the poker sense, not any other sense), the Cowboys haven’t been able to get anything done with their three key players who have contract issues.

Six months later, none of those three contracts have been resolved. Which has kept the team from getting better than the team that was just good enough to get blown out at home in the opening round of the playoffs.