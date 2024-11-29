Jerry Jones: Cowboys expect to get DeMarcus Lawrence back next week vs. Bengals

The Cowboys are getting healthier on defense as the season reaches the home stretch.

Cowboys General Manager Jerry Jones said more good news is coming, as defensive and DeMarcus Lawrence should play in the Cowboys’ next game, against the Bengals.

“We’ll get Lawrence back against Cincinnati more than likely,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Lawrence started the first four games of this season but has been out since with a foot injury. The 5-7 Cowboys are running out of time to turn their season around, but getting Lawrence back should help them keep their slim playoff hopes alive.