Jerry Jones did not talk after Sunday’s loss to the Panthers

Jerry Jones is the only owner and/or General Manager in the league to hold court after every game. Or almost every game.

The Cowboys owner did not meet with the media after Sunday’s 30-27 loss to the Panthers, Clarence Hill of All City DLLS reports.

Jones rarely misses an opportunity to talk postgame, win or lose, and the reason for skipping Sunday’s session is unknown.

In his pregame interview with Kristi Scales of the Cowboys Radio Network, Jones made a joke about Rico Dowdle’s warning about the Cowboys’ needing to “buckle up” to face him.

“I can’t even get our guys to come to the field they’re shaking so bad,” Jones told Scales, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

The Cowboys chose not to re-sign Dowdle in the offseason, letting him leave for the Panthers in free agency. Dowdle, who had more than 200 yards rushing in winning NFC offensive player of the week honors last week, had 239 total yards and a touchdown against his former team.

The Cowboys rank 32nd in total defense and have now allowed 360 rushing yards on 60 carries the past two weeks combined.

Jones doesn’t have a history of firing coaches in mid-season or paying them off before their contracts expire. So, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus might not be in trouble.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer expressed his confidence in Eberflus after the game.

“Matt’s a great coach. Everywhere he’s ever been he’s had good defenses,” Schottenheimer said, via Machota. “It’s not just Matt by himself. Matt’s trying. The players are trying. This is not a lack of effort.”