Jerry Jones doesn’t expect to sign Dak Prescott to extension before the season

Now that the Cowboys have signed star receiver CeeDee Lamb to a long-term extension, it’s Dak Prescott’s turn.

Owner Jerry Jones said what he hinted recently: The Cowboys do not expect to complete a deal with their quarterback before the start of the season. They open with the Browns on Sept. 8.

“We don’t need to get this done before the season,” Jones told Clarence Hill of DLLS. “We just don’t need to get it done before the season. Because it’s in all of our interest, Dak and everybody, to have a great season. And as a matter of fact, that’s probably not realistic to think before the season. But my thought sitting right here is we’ll have Dak [as Cowboys quarterback in 2025 and beyond]. But all I’m going to say is this: It’s not done yet.”

Prescott is entering the final year of his four-year, $160 million contract, scheduled to count $55 million against the salary cap. The Cowboys will take on $40 million in dead cap in 2025 if he’s not on the roster.

He has no-trade and no-tag clauses, so Prescott can choose to hit the free agent market, where he could command $60 million per year on a new contract.

Unlike some teams, the Cowboys do not cut off contract talks once the season starts.

Jones is confident — sort of — in having Prescott as his quarterback in 2025 and beyond.

“I think I am. I am,” Jones told Hill. “But I understand completely. I understand our challenge. But confident is not a word for me here. I feel that I think that we can do it. We have not figured it out yet.”

It took the Cowboys two years of negotiating to get Prescott’s second contract completed. They have had two years to extend that contract and haven’t, so they are where they are.

They could have Prescott back for his 10th season in 2025 . . . or they could be looking for a new starter.

Jones has faith in Prescott’s ability to win it all despite the three-time Pro Bowler’s 2-5 postseason record.

“Yes, there is no question in my mind. Yes, we can win with Dak,” Jones said. “It’s just not a question in my mind.”

The bigger question for Jones and the Cowboys might be whether they will complete a long-term deal with Prescott before free agency begins in 2025.