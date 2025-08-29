 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones: Don’t rule out Cowboys using draft picks to trade for a player right now

  
Published August 28, 2025 08:10 PM

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones says he might not wait until the 2026 NFL draft to use one of the first-round picks he got in today’s Micah Parsons trade.

Jones noted today that the Cowboys now have four first-round picks in the next two years: Their own first-round picks, and the Packers’ next two first-round picks. And Jones said they could use a pick, or multiple picks, to trade for a player who would play for the Cowboys in 2025.

“We not only have four first-round picks over the next two years,” Jones said. “Nothing says we can’t use some of those picks right now, to go get somebody right now. Don’t rule that out.”

Cowboys Executive V.P. Stephen Jones then reiterated the same point.

“Nothing says we can’t use one of those to improve the team this year, which we wouldn’t rule out — this year,” Stephen Jones said.

The Cowboys open the regular season against the Eagles in exactly one week, so there’s not much time to make another trade. But from what Jones said, the Parsons trade might not be the last big deal the Cowboys make before the season.