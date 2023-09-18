Jerry Jones gives credit to Mike McCarthy for Cowboys’ dominant start

The Cowboys beat the Giants 40-0 in the season opener and the Jets 30-10 on Sunday. They are the fifth team in the Super Bowl era to score at least 70 points and allow 10 or fewer points through their first two games of a season.

They join the 2019 Patriots, the 1970 Lions, the 1967 Raiders and the 1966 Oilers.

It’s no wonder owner Jerry Jones could not remember a more dominant start by his Cowboys.

“Just off hand, I do not,” Jones said. “I liked the way Mike [McCarthy] was very visible today, his approach to how we’re going to be offensively. All the way around. He had this charted out, . . . what he wanted to do. Now, you’ve got to execute. But I can’t say enough about Mike McCarthy here. Y’all give him his due here. He’s got a lot to do with how these two games have come out.”

McCarthy entered the season on a hot seat, with a 1-2 postseason record in his first three seasons in Dallas, but the Cowboys have gotten better each season. He took over play-calling duties in the offseason, parting ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

After two games — yes, it’s only two games — McCarthy has the Cowboys playing as well as any team in the league.

Jones said recently the Cowboys are “in as good shape as we’ve ever been in since I’ve been a Dallas Cowboy.” So how good does he feel after the first two weeks?

“I am guarded, because . . . you know that you can have this thing turn on you,” Jones said. “But I fundamentally like where we are. We were able to get through our training camp. We didn’t play the starters [in the postseason]. Now then we’ve got two games under our belt. The [young players] have played a lot of reps. That’s good. We look to be, knock on wood, in pretty good shape relative to our injuries as we go into the third game. I’ll take it.”