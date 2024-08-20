 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_flagfootball_240820.jpg
NFL stars we'd want to play Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_herbertreturns_240820.jpg
Assessing what Harbaugh can bring out of Herbert
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_240820.jpg
Simmons 'found the right spot' with the Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
nbc_pft_flagfootball_240820.jpg
NFL stars we’d want to play Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_herbertreturns_240820.jpg
Assessing what Harbaugh can bring out of Herbert
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_240820.jpg
Simmons ‘found the right spot’ with the Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Jerry Jones guarantees Trey Lance will make 53-man roster

  
Published August 20, 2024 06:51 PM

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones guaranteed Tuesday that Trey Lance will make the team’s 53-player roster. Lance’s guaranteed money, though, already did that.

Lance is scheduled to count $5.310 million against the salary cap this season, with all the money guaranteed.

“I’d like to see us really be able to have our quarterback depth,” Jones said, via Nick Harris of the team website. “I’d like to see him get some more work in this weekend, that would be number one.

“Do I need to see any more from Trey Lance? The answer is yes, but he’s going to be on the 53.”

The Cowboys gave up a fourth-round pick to the 49ers a year ago to obtain Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in 2021.

He is 40-of-64 for 339 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in two preseason games, adding 78 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Lance “took a step” between the first preseason game and the second.

McCarthy said Tuesday, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, that Lance will likely start and play the entire game against the Chargers. The Cowboys had third quarterback Will Grier do that a year ago in the preseason finale despite having already decided to move on from him after the game.

The Cowboys, though, won’t be moving on from Lance after Saturday’s game no matter how he performs.