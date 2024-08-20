Jerry Jones guarantees Trey Lance will make 53-man roster

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones guaranteed Tuesday that Trey Lance will make the team’s 53-player roster. Lance’s guaranteed money, though, already did that.

Lance is scheduled to count $5.310 million against the salary cap this season, with all the money guaranteed.

“I’d like to see us really be able to have our quarterback depth,” Jones said, via Nick Harris of the team website. “I’d like to see him get some more work in this weekend, that would be number one.

“Do I need to see any more from Trey Lance? The answer is yes, but he’s going to be on the 53.”

The Cowboys gave up a fourth-round pick to the 49ers a year ago to obtain Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in 2021.

He is 40-of-64 for 339 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in two preseason games, adding 78 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Lance “took a step” between the first preseason game and the second.

McCarthy said Tuesday, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, that Lance will likely start and play the entire game against the Chargers. The Cowboys had third quarterback Will Grier do that a year ago in the preseason finale despite having already decided to move on from him after the game.

The Cowboys, though, won’t be moving on from Lance after Saturday’s game no matter how he performs.