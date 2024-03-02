Jerry Jones has no comment on ruling requiring DNA test (before commenting on it)

Earlier this week, a court ordered Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to submit to DNA testing in connection with litigation regarding the question of whether he is the father of 27-year-old Alexandra Davis. During his annual Scouting Combine tour-bus media session, Jones was asked if he has any comment on the matter.

“I don’t,” Jones said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

And then Jones provided a comment.

“Those are — as it turns out, those are legal matters,” Jones said. “And I can’t talk about it right now, to some degree. But that’ll work through and I expect much perceived better news in the future.”

His answers suggests a certain degree of confidence regarding the eventual outcome of the test. If he’s so confident, why did he fight it so hard?

It’s possible he has optimism that the ruling will be overturned on appeal, preventing him from having to submit to the test.

Regardless, there will be news, good or bad from his perspective, in the future.