Jerry Jones: I’m not considering coaching change after “very concerning” loss

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones turned 82 on Sunday, but it wasn’t a birthday to remember.

The Lions humiliated his team 47-9 in the most lopsided home loss that the Cowboys have experienced since 1988. After the game, Jones said that the loss was a “shocker” and called it both “very concerning” and “very humbling.” Jones said that he wasn’t ready to discuss changes in the wake of the loss, but he did rule out dispatching head coach Mike McCarthy.

“I’m not considering that,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

It’s not clear what other changes might be on the table in Dallas, but it could wind up being an eventful bye week in Dallas as the team tries to plot a course forward from their third home loss in as many tries.