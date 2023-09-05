Jerry Jones: I’m owner and GM, didn’t have to talk to anyone before Trey Lance trade

Jerry Jones sees his status as the Cowboys’ owner and general manager as an asset that helped him move quickly when he traded a fourth-round draft pick to the 49ers for quarterback Trey Lance.

“The way we’re structured gets a lot of criticism. Unquestionably, it does,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “But it lets us do a trade like we did the other day on Lance, because I didn’t have to fool around. I can make that trade in five minutes. And the reason I can is I have all the information, had it from when we drafted him, I had information right at my fingertips of what we thought of his play in the last couple of years. I knew what we thought of him. I didn’t have to visit with anybody about what type of player he is. So I was able to make the call. . . . I don’t have to talk to anybody about that.”

Jones said he thinks he has an advantage because he can move quickly without having to ask the coaching staff, the personnel staff or anyone else before making a decision.

“You’re continually prepared to catch an opportunity,” Jones said. “If you had to think long or hard or have a committee meeting over something like that, that thing’s gone. You missed it. So many things are like that. So we don’t have that internal three-man, four-man check off through the organization. We don’t have to have that if it’s not called for.”

It’s also possible, however, that Jones’ eagerness to get the Lance deal done quickly led to him overpaying, as the fourth-round pick appears to be significantly more than any other team was offering the 49ers. Jones got the player he wanted quickly, but another GM might have taken more time to negotiate the price down.