Jerry Jones is expecting DaRon Bland to make 2024 debut this week

  
Published November 21, 2024 03:06 PM

The Cowboys will get some help in the secondary for Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Jerry Jones said in his Thursday interview with 105.3 The Fan that he’s expecting cornerback Daron Bland to make his 2024 debut in Week 12.

“Yes, I do, unless something pops its head up in the next couple of days,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill of alldlls.com.

Bland has been dealing with a foot injury suffered in training camp. He was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Bland led the league with nine interceptions last season, returning five of them for a touchdown.

The Cowboys will release their second injury report of the week later on Thursday.