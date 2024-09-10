 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones is optimistic Jake Ferguson can play Sunday vs. Saints

  
Published September 10, 2024 11:09 AM

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson suffered a sprained MCL in Week One, but that may not keep him off the field for Week Two.

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said today on 105.3 The Fan that he’s optimistic Ferguson could play on Sunday against the Saints.

“We really did dodge a bullet,” Jones said. “He’s very excited about playing, I saw him right after our meetings yesterday and he was excited about it. Like everybody, I know he was worried sick when it initially happened. . . . It would have been a blow and we’re relieved about it.”

Ferguson is the Cowboys’ starting tight end and had three catches for 15 yards before leaving Sunday’s game against the Browns with the knee injury.