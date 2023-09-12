Jerry Jones: Jets game will be tough one way or the other

The Cowboys will host the Jets in Week Two, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Tuesday that the prospect of facing the Jets without Aaron Rodgers isn’t one that made him smile on Monday night.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said that he was “sick for everybody” in the wake of Rodgers going down four plays into his Jets tenure with what’s believed to be a season-ending Achilles injury. Jones also said that watching the Jets rally from 13-3 down to beat the Bills 22-16 in overtime left him feeling like the Cowboys are going to have their hands full at home this Sunday.

“That shows the type of team they got,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “And they’re loaded across the board. This will be a tough game one way or the other.”

The Cowboys saw their quarterback get injured in Week One last season, but Dak Prescott was able to return and help the team to the postseason. His broken ankle in 2020 was a season-ender, however, and the Cowboys were 6-10 that season. It remains to be seen which way the Jets will go and we’ll start to find out when they hit the field in Dallas.