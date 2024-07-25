 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_blackmon_240725.jpg
Vikings CB Blackmon tears ACL at practice
nbc_pftpm_guardiancaps_240725.jpg
Guardian Caps appear to be NFL game ready
cjstroudmailbag.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could Texans have a fall off in 2024?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_blackmon_240725.jpg
Vikings CB Blackmon tears ACL at practice
nbc_pftpm_guardiancaps_240725.jpg
Guardian Caps appear to be NFL game ready
cjstroudmailbag.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could Texans have a fall off in 2024?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jerry Jones on resolved paternity litigation: “I’m certainly where I want to be”

  
Published July 25, 2024 05:57 PM

The week began with a contentious and emotional day in court for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who went from being the defendant in a paternity case (and a defamation claim, which had been dismissed) to the plaintiff in an effort to prove the breach of an agreement that resolved paternity claims in 1998.

On Tuesday, before Jones was due to testify, all issues were suddenly and abruptly resolved.

Two days layer, Jones conducted his annual training-camp press conference. He was asked about the litigation that delayed his trip to Oxnard, California.

“We got it resolved like I wanted,” Jones said, via Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It was unfortunate, but it is resolved. It was, of course, very sensitive with my family and very sensitive with the unique publicity that’s involved with the Cowboys. But it was resolved satisfactorily for all concerned. I won’t be commenting any more about it. But I’m certainly where I want to be.”

The resolution of all pending claims likely came with a broad and sweeping confidentiality agreement. In many cases, public comments following a confidential settlement are limited to a simple, five-word sentence: “The matter has been resolved.”

Jones might have said just a little more than he should have said. Let’s face it; he often says just a little more than he should say. At the end of the day, he stopped short of sharing any of the details about the resolution of the cases.

Our guess is that everyone walked away, with no further obligations. Alexandra Davis drops her effort to prove that Jones is her father. Jones drops his effort to recover $1.6 million in legal fees incurred in defending against the paternity claim, and the two sides agree to forever leave each other alone.