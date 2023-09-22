Jerry Jones on Trevon Diggs: You don’t replace irreplaceable players

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL in practice on Thursday and team owner Jerry Jones shared his thoughts on the loss Friday morning.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones called Diggs’ injury a “setback for everyone” in the organization because of the things Diggs can do on the field.

“No one has the impact he has,” Jones said “The facts are that we do have depth. We don’t have depth with somebody with his unique abilities, but we’ve got depth relative to playing the position.

Jones was asked about the possibility of making a move to bring in a cornerback from outside the organization in a bid to replace more of those unique abilities. Jones made it clear that he doesn’t think any players available would be able to do that.

“You can’t do that,” Jones said. “That’s just not real. That’s like saying that ‘I want to be Tom Cruise.’ You don’t replace these irreplaceable players.”

The Cowboys will get their first chance to try out their new approach at cornerback against the Cardinals this weekend and a poor showing could lead Jones to change his mind about looking for more help, but it’s hard to disagree with his feeling that nothing they do will be able to fully replicate Diggs’ impact on the defenes.

