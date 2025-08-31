 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones remains committed to the “stop the run” bit

  
Published August 31, 2025 12:43 PM

Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones remains committed to the bit.

On Thursday, he justified trading linebacker Micah Parsons by explaining that the Cowboys need to stop the run. On Saturday, he reiterated the position during an appearance on NFL Network.

“Our player that we got is outstanding,” Jones said regarding defensive lineman Kenny Clark, via Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com. “We knew that, and he’ll immediately start making plays for us here when we get up there against those Philadelphia Eagles. But the most important thing is we really wanted to stop the run. And Micah’s a wonderful football player. We think this gives us a better chance to stop the run. Other teams knew that, and they threw the ball out quick and they ran against us when we had Micah and they’re really emphasizing pass rush.”

Still, when it’s time to pass, Micah brings the heat.

“The most important player on a football team is the quarterback,” former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said on Friday’s PFT Live. “The second most important player on a football team is the guy who can negatively affect the quarterback. And those guys are hard to come by, and ever since that guy has come into the league, he has been a dominant player.”

So now the Cowboys will have to hope they can muster a potent pass rush without Parsons. If they can’t, they won’t have to worry about whether they can stop the run.