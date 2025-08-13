 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones says he survived stage 4 melanoma in 2010

  
The new Netflix documentary regarding the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones includes a surprising hint that, on further questioning, led to a stunning revelation.

During the fifth episode of America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, Jones says that he underwent treatment at the MD Anderson Cancer Center “about a dozen years ago.”

Asked for more details by the Dallas Morning News, Jones said he had stage 4 melanoma in 2010.

At stage 4, cancer has spread to other organs. For melanoma, that can be the brain, lungs, liver, or gastrointestinal tract.

“I was saved by a fabulous treatment and great doctors and a real miracle [drug] called PD-1 [therapy],” Jones said. “I went into trials for that PD-1 and it has been one of the great medicines.”

Per the News, PD-1 means Programmed Cell Death Protein 1. The therapy helps the immune system “fight cancer cells by blocking PD-1, thus enabling T cells to better recognize and destroy cancer cells.”

Added Jones: “I now have no tumors.”

The topic came up because Jones explained he was given this advice by a doctor at MD Anderson: “You need to do a lot of meditation. Make a list of 10 people who can just boil your blood. Start with the one at the top and wish for them the greatest things you can wish for. . . . At No. 1, I wrote down the name ‘Jimmy Johnson.’”

Who else made the list? A few weeks later, Jones told the doctor, “‘I can’t get past that first mother.’”

It’s important, and easy, to see a dermatologist on a regular basis to have skin checked for suspicious moles. And you can check yourself for anything new or unusual.