nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Jerry Jones touts Jason Witten as a future NFL head coach

  
Published November 15, 2024 08:23 PM

Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is currently a high-school football coach. Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones thinks Witten could do a lot better than that.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday, Jones was asked whether he believes Witten could be an NFL head coach.

Yes,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAtheltic.com. “Without hesitation. Yes. He has something that you can’t draw up. He reminds me a lot of our other tight end who is head coach up there in Detroit right now. . . . Jason is very sophisticated when it comes to understanding football and all the nuances. But more important than anything, he really does understand the physical and the mentality of being physical and that part of it. Without a question, he could become [an NFL coach]. He has extraordinary work ethic. . . . He can be a top coach.”

Given Witten’s connection to the Cowboys and Jones’s belief in Witten, it’s impossible to rule out Witten as a potential head coach of the Cowboys.

They’ll be looking for one, most likely in January.