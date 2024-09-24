 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones: “Very fair” to blame me for Cowboys shortcomings

  
Published September 24, 2024 03:40 PM

When it comes to the Cowboys, the buck starts and stops with Jerry Jones.

In addition to owning the team, Jones serves as the team’s head of football operations so it’s no surprise that 78 percent of respondents to a poll taken by WFAA said that Jones bears the blame for the shortcomings that have contributed to the team’s 1-2 start this season. During a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked about that response and took no issue with being the man in the crosshairs.

“That’s very fair,” Jones said. “That’s very fair. It’s well known that no decision is ultimately made there for what I either have acquiesced or approve it. That’s very fair. How could you think otherwise if we are basically, whether it be who’s out there coaching, whether it be who’s out there playing, whether it be the stadium you’re walking into, whatever it is here, that’s the way it is now. Let me just say this: Do I have a huge amount of input [given to me] in making those decisions when they’ve done their homework? They’re very influential input to me. And we’ve got a lot of people in the Dallas Cowboys that have done their input and I think I’ve forgotten what it is now. I’m not trying to say this, but if you look at who’s won the games over the last four or five years, Kansas City has of course, but we’re not far right. We’re right in that pack now. We’re in a soft spot. We’ve got to get out of it.”

Criticism of Jones and the Cowboys will only get louder if the team suffers another loss against the Giants on Thursday night, but Jones said he wouldn’t characterize the game as a must-win for the team because he sees all games the same way in an NFL season. Jones added that you can look back at a game being the moment when you turned a corner and the Cowboys will be trying to do exactly that after back-to-back losses.