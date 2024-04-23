 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones: “We’re ‘all-in’ on the draft”

  
Published April 23, 2024 01:29 PM

There’s that phrase again.

Over the weekend, we did a deep dive into the origin of the now-notorious Jerry Jones catch phrase for 2024: “All-in.”

When he first said it in late January, he meant it in the usual sense. When the Cowboys failed to go “all-in” during free agency, the definition changed from the normal meaning to something else.

The owner/G.M. was at it again on Tuesday. At a pre-draft press conference, Jones said this (via Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram): “We’re very proud of this roster. We feel very, very good about the promise of this roster this season. We feel great about what we’ve been in free agency. We’re all-in. We are all-in on the draft.”

He didn’t use “all-in” at the Senior Bowl to connote unbridled enthusiasm. The term, as he used it then, meant making an aggressive move to put the chips in the middle of the table. It still means that.

My theory continues to be that Jones is all-in only when it comes to keeping the Cowboys as prominent and profitable as possible. That Jones is a salesman who dangles his supposedly insatiable desire to win a Super Bowl as a way to keep the customers feeding money into the jukebox.

So they’re all-in. They’ve been all-in. They’ll be all-in.

They’re not really all-in.

And then, after the season, they’ll be all-in on hiring Bill Belichick.