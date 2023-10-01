Jerry Tillery ejected for blatant late hit on Justin Herbert
Published October 1, 2023 05:26 PM
Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery has been ejected from Sunday’s game against the Chargers after hitting quarterback Justin Herbert late and out of bounds.
The play occurred with 9:01 left in the second quarter. Herbert evaded defensive end Maxx Crosby in the backfield and scrambled for a 3-yard gain to the Las Vegas 32. But after Herbert had stepped out of bounds, Tillery lowered his shoulder and hit Herbert.
With the foul occurring on the Chargers sideline, a crowd of L.A. players immediately came to Herbert’s defense.
Tillery was assessed the foul and disqualified.
A Chargers first-round pick in 2019, Tillery entered Week 4 with a sack and seven total tackles so far this season.