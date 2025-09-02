Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills co-owners, reaches semifinals of US Open

There is an NFL connection to the tennis goings on in New York City.

Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills co-owners Terry and Kim Pegula, has advanced to the US Open semifinals on Tuesday.

Pegula defeated Barbora Krejčíková in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, becoming the first woman to reach back-to-back US Open semifinals without dropping a set since Serena Williams, who accomplished the feat from 2011-2014.

Pegula reached the US Open finals last year, losing the championship match to Aryna Sabalenka.

Pegula has won nine singles titles and seven doubles titles on the WTA Tour, but has yet to win her first Grand Slam. Pegula will next take on the winner of the match between Aryna Sabalenka and Markéta Vondroušová that is scheduled for later on Tuesday.