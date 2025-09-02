 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harris_250902.jpg
Harris playing Week 1 is a ‘possibility’
nbc_pft_stafford_250909.jpg
Stafford’s back will be ‘an issue of management’
nbc_pft_hill_250902.jpg
Hill not named a captain amid Miami’s ‘toxic stew’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harris_250902.jpg
Harris playing Week 1 is a ‘possibility’
nbc_pft_stafford_250909.jpg
Stafford’s back will be ‘an issue of management’
nbc_pft_hill_250902.jpg
Hill not named a captain amid Miami’s ‘toxic stew’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills co-owners, reaches semifinals of US Open

  
Published September 2, 2025 01:43 PM

There is an NFL connection to the tennis goings on in New York City.

Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills co-owners Terry and Kim Pegula, has advanced to the US Open semifinals on Tuesday.

Pegula defeated Barbora Krejčíková in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, becoming the first woman to reach back-to-back US Open semifinals without dropping a set since Serena Williams, who accomplished the feat from 2011-2014.

Pegula reached the US Open finals last year, losing the championship match to Aryna Sabalenka.

Pegula has won nine singles titles and seven doubles titles on the WTA Tour, but has yet to win her first Grand Slam. Pegula will next take on the winner of the match between Aryna Sabalenka and Markéta Vondroušová that is scheduled for later on Tuesday.