Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
One win vs. Bears can do 'wonders' for Ravens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Jets activate LB Quincy Williams from injured reserve

  
Published October 25, 2025 05:38 PM

The Jets have activated linebacker Quincy Williams from injured reserve and signed wide receiver Brandon Smith to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.

The Jets also placed wide receiver Josh Reynolds and linebacker Cam Jones on injured reserve and elevated quarterback Brady Cook and defensive lineman Payton Page from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Williams returned to practice earlier this week after injuring his shoulder in Week 3 in a game against the Bucs. He started all three games he appeared in this season and played every defensive snap in Weeks 1 and 2. Williams has totaled 15 tackles, three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Smith led the Jets with 10 catches for 113 yards during the 2025 preseason. He has spent the past two seasons on the Jets’ practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for Week 6 vs. the Broncos.

Reynolds has appeared in five games, starting three, this season and has 11 receptions for 101 yards. He did not participate in practice on Friday with a hip injury and was already ruled out for Sunday.

Jones injured his hip in the Jets’ Week 6 loss to the Broncos, and he missed the team’s Week 7 game against the Panthers. A third-year player, Jones was claimed off waivers by the Jets after initial 53-man rosters were finalized in August.

Cook is on the game-day roster for the second time.

Page signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May and joined the Jets’ practice squad on Aug. 27.