Jets add QB Jordan Travis with 171st overall pick

The Jets have Aaron Rodgers coming back from a serious leg injury and they now have a rookie quarterback who is on the comeback trail as well.

The AFC East club traded up to the 171st pick in order to take Jordan Travis. They sent the 185th and 190th picks to the Eagles in order to complete the deal.

Travis led Florida State to 10 straight wins to open last season and had them on their way to a win in their 11th game when he fractured his leg. Travis missed the rest of the year and the Seminoles wound up missing the college football playoffs as the selection committee knocked them down due to Travis’s absence.

Before the injury, Travis threw for 2,756 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing nearly 64 percent of his passes. He’ll slot in as a developmental prospect behind Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor.