Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Jets add QB Jordan Travis with 171st overall pick

  
Published April 27, 2024 03:52 PM

The Jets have Aaron Rodgers coming back from a serious leg injury and they now have a rookie quarterback who is on the comeback trail as well.

The AFC East club traded up to the 171st pick in order to take Jordan Travis. They sent the 185th and 190th picks to the Eagles in order to complete the deal.

Travis led Florida State to 10 straight wins to open last season and had them on their way to a win in their 11th game when he fractured his leg. Travis missed the rest of the year and the Seminoles wound up missing the college football playoffs as the selection committee knocked them down due to Travis’s absence.

Before the injury, Travis threw for 2,756 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing nearly 64 percent of his passes. He’ll slot in as a developmental prospect behind Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor.