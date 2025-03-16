Jets agree to terms with Derrick Nnadi

Defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi has found a new team.

Nnadi’s agents announced on Sunday that their client has agreed to terms on a contract with the Jets. They did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Nnadi entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick in Kansas City and he’s spent his entire career with the team. Nnadi started 86 regular season games and 12 playoff contests over his first six seasons, including three Super Bowl wins, but moved into a reserve role in 2024.

Nnadi had 233 tackles, five sacks, and a forced fumble in his regular season action. He had 38 tackles and a sack in his postseason appearances.