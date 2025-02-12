Jets announce full 2025 coaching staff

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was hired in January and he’s put together his first coaching staff.

Glenn brought offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand with him from Detroit and the team also hired senior assistant/pass game coordinator Scott Turner, tight ends coach Jeff Blasko, offensive line coach Steve Heiden, quarterbacks coach Charles London, running backs coach Nic McKissic-Luke, and assistant O-line coach Brian Natkin. Wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson returns from the 2024 staff along with offensive assistants Walter Kusmirek and Junior Taylor.

The Jets will have veteran coach Steve Wilks as their defensive coordinator. He will be joined by defensive backs/pass game coordinator Chris Harris, assistant defensive backs coach Dre Bly, linebackers coach Aaron Curry, defensive line coach Eric Washington, assistant defensive line coach Cameron Davis, assistant linebackers coach Nathaniel Willingham, defensive assistant Alonso Escalante, and defensive assistant Roosevelt Williams.

Special teams coordinator Chris Banjo, special teams assistant Kevin O’Dea, and game management assistant Jon Berger round out the staff for the AFC East club,