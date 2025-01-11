Jets announce G.M. interviews with Commanders assistant G.M. Lance Newmark, Bengals exec Trey Brown

The Jets announced the completion of two more interviews with General Manager candidates on Saturday.

They have finished their initial conversations with Commanders assistant G.M. Lance Newmark and Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown. They also announced an interview with Broncos assistant G.M. Darren Mougey earlier in the day.

Newmark joined the Commanders in 2024 after they hired Adam Peters as their new G.M. and he was previously in the Lions’ organization for 26 years, so he has recent experience in turning around a franchise.

Brown joined the Bengals in 2021. He previously worked for the Patriots, Eagles and in the AAF and XFL.