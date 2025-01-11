 Skip navigation
Jets announce their interview with Steve Spagnuolo

  
Published January 10, 2025 07:37 PM

The Jets interviewed their second Chiefs assistant coach of the week on Friday.

The team announced that they completed an interview with Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo for their head coach position. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy interviewed for the same job earlier this week and Kansas City’s assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi interviewed for the team’s General Manager job.

Spagnuolo has previous head coaching experience with the Rams, but went 10-38 over three seasons. That stint ended in 2011, however, and Spagnuolo has since won three Super Bowls while running the defense for the Chiefs.

The Jaguars and Raiders have also requested interviews with Spagnuolo. The Jets also interviewed University of Maryland head coach Mike Locksley and Buccaneers assistant G.M. Mike Greenberg on Friday.