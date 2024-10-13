Jets are committed to “run-focused” offense

With Robert Saleh out and Jeff Ulbrich in (and, more importantly, Nathaniel Hackett out and Todd Downing in), the biggest question becomes whether the offense will be any better.

It definitely will be different. If, of course, the quarterback plays along.

Jay Glazer of Fox reports that the Jets will have a “run-focused offense” starting on Monday night against the Bills.

Through five games, starting running back Breece Hall has only 65 carries for 197 yards, plus two touchdowns. He has added 148 as a receiver, with another touchdown. Rookie Braelon Hall has 32 carries for 143 yards.

Ultimately, will Aaron Rodgers audible out of running plays? He has insisted in the past on the freedom to change the play into something that he believes will work, based on his extensive experience. Will he do that under Downing — and if Rodgers goes rogue, what will Downing or the Jets do about it?