Jets are getting calls, but won’t do a fire sale

The Jets are off this weekend. Their front office is working.

Per a league source, the Jets are getting plenty of calls in advance of Tuesday’s trade deadline. They do not, however, intend to have a fire sale.

Most of the calls have focused on defensive lineman Micheal Clemons, pass rusher Jermaine Johnson, and running back Breece Hall.

Both Clemons and Hall are in the final year of their contract. Johnson is signed through 2027, with a $13.4 million fifth-year option on his 2022 first-round contract.

The Jets are 1-7. They picked up their first win over the season last weekend at Cincinnati. They host the Browns next weekend.