 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets are getting calls, but won’t do a fire sale

  
Published November 2, 2025 04:07 PM

The Jets are off this weekend. Their front office is working.

Per a league source, the Jets are getting plenty of calls in advance of Tuesday’s trade deadline. They do not, however, intend to have a fire sale.

Most of the calls have focused on defensive lineman Micheal Clemons, pass rusher Jermaine Johnson, and running back Breece Hall.

Both Clemons and Hall are in the final year of their contract. Johnson is signed through 2027, with a $13.4 million fifth-year option on his 2022 first-round contract.

The Jets are 1-7. They picked up their first win over the season last weekend at Cincinnati. They host the Browns next weekend.