Jets, Browns, Jaguars will give up home games to play in London in 2025

  
Published January 10, 2025 08:42 AM

The Jets, Browns and Jaguars will give up home games to play in London in 2025, the NFL announced today.

Jacksonville will play in the UK for the 14th time this year, returning to Wembley Stadium as usual. The Jets and Browns will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the NFL has a long-term deal to play regular-season games each year.

The three teams’ opponents and the dates and times of the game have not yet been announced.

The NFL is planning five games in Europe in 2025, with Madrid and Berlin also set to serve as NFL host cities this year. All international games in 2025 are expected to have AFC “home” teams, as AFC teams get nine home games in odd-numbered years and NFC teams get nine home games in even-numbered years.

League owners have voted to play up to eight games a year outside the United States. Through the 2024 season, the NFL has played 55 regular-season games outside the United States.