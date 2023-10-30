Jets C Connor McGovern dislocated his kneecap

Jets center Connor McGovern left Sunday’s overtime win over the Giants with a knee injury and it may be a bit of time before he’s able to return.

Head coach Robert Saleh said the team would be waiting until Monday to learn more information about the nature of his injury and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that McGovern has been diagnosed with a dislocated kneecap. Rapoport reports that it is not clear whether McGovern will require surgery and that he is considered week-to-week at this point.

McGovern was replaced by Wes Schweitzer, but Schweitzer quickly followed him to the locker room with a calf injury. That pushed practice squad elevation Xavier Newman into the lineup and the Jets lost the ball on a botched snap on his first play on Sunday.

It’s not clear what the outlook for Schweitzer is for this week, but shoring things up in the middle of the line will be important for the Jets heading into Week Nine.