Jets elevate LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, DT Bruce Hector

  
Published September 28, 2024 08:45 PM

The Jets elevated two players for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball and defensive tackle Bruce Hector got the call-up from the practice squad.

McCrary-Ball’s elevation is a sign that the Jets don’t expect C.J. Mosley to be available. Mosley is doubtful with a toe injury.

McCrary-Ball played in the Week 2 game against the Patriots when Mosley missed the game with his injury. He played 14 special teams plays but was not needed on defense.

He was active for two games in 2023 and also appeared exclusively on special teams in Weeks 11 and 17.

Hector played 37 defensive snaps for the Jets in the final two games of last season while a member of the team’s practice squad.