Jets elevate QB Adrian Martinez to active roster for Sunday’s game

  
Published October 5, 2024 06:15 PM

As the 2-2 Jets prepare to face the Vikings in London, they’ve added a third quarterback to the active roster.

UFL MVP (regular season and championship game) Adrian Martinez has been promoted to the 53-man roster. That gives the Jets three quarterbacks for Sunday, with Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor the others.

The move suggests that Rodgers’s sore knee, while not enough to give him a designation on the final injury report, is a potential cause for concern. If the 40-year-old can’t continue, Martinez (as the emergency quarterback) would be the backup to Taylor.

As noted by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, it’s the first time this season the Jets have had a third quarterback on the 53-man roster. That’s a prerequisite to making one of them the emergency quarterback — who may only enter the game if the other two aren’t available and who must leave as soon as one of them is good to go.

Officially, Rodgers is good to go. On Sunday, if he ends up being not good to continue, the Jets will have a secondary insurance policy behind their primary understudy to Rodgers.