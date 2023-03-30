 Skip navigation
Jets, Giants have new turf at MetLife Stadium

  
Published March 30, 2023 07:20 AM
nbc_pft_grassvturf_230330
March 30, 2023 08:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down how artificial turf can be just as dangerous as certain plays and analyze at what point the league must look to change playing surfaces instead of changing rules.

It’s not real, but it’s a better version of fake.

Via the New York Daily News, MetLife Stadium has a new playing surface .

The new playing surface features monofilament turf, not slit film. The NFL Players Association, which generally wants grass over turf, has specifically called for stadiums with slit film turf to replace those surfaces with monofilament turf .

MetLife Stadium was one of those venues. Teams that still host games on slit film include the Lions, Vikings, Saints, Colts, and Bengals. The turf at Tottenham Hotspur also has slit film turf.

Giants co-owner John Mara wants to eventually go to grass, and not just because the hosting of World Cup matches in 2026 requires grass.

“I foresee a day -- my hope is that we can get to a day some point in the future that we can have a grass field that we’re able to maintain with two different teams and all the other events,” Mara said, via the Daily News. “I think we can get there at some point. Maybe it’s a hybrid product or something.”

Ideally, all teams would switch to grass. Whatever it costs. Whatever it takes. Players want it. It’s safer. It’s better. And it’s unfortunate that owners don’t insist on protecting their investment in players by putting them on the best possible playing surfaces.