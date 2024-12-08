Jets grab 10-9 lead in second quarter

The Jets are trying to spoil any remaining playoff hopes the Dolphins might have and that bid is off to a good start.

Rookie running back Isaiah Davis sprinted 17 yards for a touchdown with 11:56 left in the first half and his second NFL touchdown staked the Jets to a 10-9 lead in Miami.

The biggest play to set up the score came when Aaron Rodgers hit wide receiver Garrett Wilson for a 35-yard gain on a fourth down. Wilson had three catches for 55 yards on the afternoon and Rodgers is 7-of-11 for 98 yards.

Dolphins rookie edge rusher Chop Robinson needed to be helped off the field during the drive. The team has not updated his condition yet.