Jets hire Darren Mougey as new GM

Darren Mougey is the next general manager of the New York Jets.

The Jets and Mougey have agreed to terms.

Mougey just completed his second season as assistant general manager of the Broncos. He has spent the last 12 seasons with the Broncos, first as a scout, then as the director of player personnel before getting the assistant GM job.

The biggest offseason job for Mougey will be determining whether Aaron Rodgers remains as the team’s quarterback, and if not who will succeed him. It’s been a long time since the Jets have had a winner and Mougey has to build a team that can get the job done, starting with the most important position.