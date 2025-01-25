 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cowboyshc_250125.jpg
Unpacking timing of Schottenheimer hiring
nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cowboyshc_250125.jpg
Unpacking timing of Schottenheimer hiring
nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets hire Darren Mougey as new GM

  
Published January 25, 2025 04:34 PM

Darren Mougey is the next general manager of the New York Jets.

The Jets and Mougey have agreed to terms.

Mougey just completed his second season as assistant general manager of the Broncos. He has spent the last 12 seasons with the Broncos, first as a scout, then as the director of player personnel before getting the assistant GM job.

The biggest offseason job for Mougey will be determining whether Aaron Rodgers remains as the team’s quarterback, and if not who will succeed him. It’s been a long time since the Jets have had a winner and Mougey has to build a team that can get the job done, starting with the most important position.