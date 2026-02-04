Jets hire Karl Dunbar as DL coach

The Jets hired offensive coordinator Frank Reich on Wednesday morning and they added a coach on the other side of the ball on Wednesday afternoon.

The team announced the hiring of defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.

Dunbar spent the last eight seasons filling the same role on Mike Tomlin’s coaching staff in Pittsburgh. This will be his second stint with the Jets as he was also their defensive line coach under Rex Ryan from 2012-2014.

Dunbar worked for Ryan with the Bills in 2015 and had his first NFL job with the Bears in 2004. He has also worked for the Vikings and was employed by Nick Saban at both LSU and Alabama.