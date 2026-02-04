 Skip navigation
RigginsPFTYT2-4.jpg
Riggins: You need talent to persevere in NFL
nbc_pft_donald_260204.jpg
Donald among those to join Super Bowl LX pregame
nbc_pft_simmons_260204.jpg
Simmons ‘was shocked’ when Titans fired Vrabel

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Jets hire Karl Dunbar as DL coach

  
Published February 4, 2026 05:35 PM

The Jets hired offensive coordinator Frank Reich on Wednesday morning and they added a coach on the other side of the ball on Wednesday afternoon.

The team announced the hiring of defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.

Dunbar spent the last eight seasons filling the same role on Mike Tomlin’s coaching staff in Pittsburgh. This will be his second stint with the Jets as he was also their defensive line coach under Rex Ryan from 2012-2014.

Dunbar worked for Ryan with the Bills in 2015 and had his first NFL job with the Bears in 2004. He has also worked for the Vikings and was employed by Nick Saban at both LSU and Alabama.