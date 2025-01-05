 Skip navigation
Jets lead Dolphins 15-6 at halftime

  
Published January 5, 2025 06:04 PM

The Dolphins’ playoff bid isn’t getting any help from the Chiefs against the Broncos, but they aren’t doing anything to help themselves either.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley threw two interceptions and lost a fumble over three straight possessions. The Jets turned one of them into Aaron Rodgers’s second touchdown pass of the game and then converted a two-point try to take a 15-6 lead into halftime.

The Dolphins need a win and a Broncos loss to make the playoffs. The Broncos took a 24-0 lead into halftime in Denver, however, and the Dolphins aren’t showing many signs that they have enough gas in the tank to pull this one out.

Rodgers’s first touchdown pass was the 500th of his career and he followed up that toss to tight end Tyler Conklin by hitting longtime Packers teammate Allen Lazard for a 13-yard score. Rodgers is 13-of-21 for 147 yards and he also threw an interception in what may be his final start for the Jets or any other team.