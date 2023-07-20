 Skip navigation
Jets, Lions make Denzel Mims trade official

  
Published July 20, 2023 04:00 PM

The trade sending receiver Denzel Mims from the Jets to the Lions is now official.

New York and Detroit announced the move on Thursday afternoon after it was first reported on Wednesday.

“I appreciate Denzel. We wish him luck,” head coach Robert Saleh said Thursday. “He’s big, long, strong and fast. He’ll have an opportunity to play for another team and show why everyone’s so excited about him.”

A second-round pick in the 2020 draft, Mims never quite caught on with the Jets. He was most productive during his rookie year, when he caught 23 passes for 357 yards. But he only made eight receptions for 133 yards in 2021.

In 10 games last season, he caught 11 passes for 186 yards.

He has not recorded a touchdown in 30 games with 15 starts.

It was going to be tough for Mims to get much playing time with the Jets, as the club has a crowded receivers room led by Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard. Now Mims will have a chance to make an impact with Detroit in the final year of his rookie contract.

The Jets will receive a sixth-round pick in 2025 from the Lions if Mims makes Detroit’s 53-man roster.