Jets P Austin McNamara named AFC special teams player of the month

  
Published December 4, 2025 12:37 PM

The Jets have received a monthly award.

Punter Austin McNamara was named AFC special teams player of the month for November.

McNamara punted 20 times with 11 getting downed inside the 20-yard line, four inside the 10-yard line, and one inside the 5-yard line. His 11 punts inside the 20 were the most in the conference in November. He was the only AFC punter with at least 20 punts, 900 yards, and 40 net yards per punt.

This is McNamara’s first special teams player of the month award.

McNamara is second Jets punter to ever earn the honor, with the first being Tom Tupa in November 1999.