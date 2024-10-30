Jets place K Greg Zuerlein on injured reserve

The Jets will be without kicker Greg Zuerleien for at least four weeks, as he deals with a left knee injury.

Zuerlein has been placed on injured reserve, New York announced on Wednesday.

Zuerlein has struggled throughout 2024, converting just 9-of-15 field goals and 13-of-14 extra points. In Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, he missed an extra point and a 44-yard field goal wide left.

As previously noted, the Jets signed kickers Riley Patterson and Spencer Shrader to their practice squad and one of them will kick against Houston on Thursday night.

The team also signed linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball to the 53-man roster. Safety Jaylen Key has been released from the practice squad.