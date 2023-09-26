Jets plan to sign QB Trevor Siemian

The Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson as their starting quarterback, but they’re bringing in another backup.

Veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian plans to sign with the Jets, pending a physical, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Siemian previously played for the Jets in 2019.

Siemian most recently spent training camp and the preseason with the Bengals, but didn’t make their roster. He has also been with the Bears, Saints, Titans, Vikings and Broncos.

In his NFL career, Siemian has started 30 games and gone 13-17 as a starter, throwing 42 touchdown passes and 28 interceptions. He joins Wilson and Tim Boyle on the Jets’ quarterback depth chart.